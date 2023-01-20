News Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant With Her First Child / 01.20.2023

Aubrey O’Day is going to be a mom.

The Danity Kane singer is pregnant and expecting her first child, reports The Sun.

“She’s pregnant,” says a source close to Aubrey. “She’s early on in her pregnancy, and is so excited.”

The news comes after the 38-year-old “Making the Band” alum was photographed wearing a form-fitting white dress while cradling her stomach at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I’ve been having mom fever,” she told a reporter on the red carpet.

The father is reportedly her new boyfriend, who she started dating after returning to the U.S. from Bali. She has not revealed his identity, but she did say that she has “someone special in my life.”

“When I got home from Bali, which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again,” she said.

Aubrey was previously in a relationship with “Jersey Shore” star Pauly D. The couple called it quits in 2017 after more than a year together.

“After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years, so this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with,” she said of her new man.

In November, Aubrey returned to music with her alternative rock single “Couple Goals,” inspired by her relationship with Pauly D. She also debuted an uncensored music video on OnlyFans.