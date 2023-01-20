News Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet in Court / 01.20.2023

Young Thug was allegedly involved in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” that went down in court.

Kahlieff Adams, one of Thug’s 13 co-defendants in his RICO case, is accused of giving the rapper a Percocet pill at a hearing on Wednesday.

During the alleged exchange, which was captured on courtroom surveillance video, Adams walks over to Thug and appears to hand him something.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

In a motion, obtained by Rolling Stone, prosecutors allege that Thug “extended his open right hand toward defendant Adams’ closed right hand and accepted an item of contraband.” Sheriff’s personnel immediately confiscated the painkiller and searched Adams, who is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction.

During the search, deputies recovered Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Adams was hospitalized after “he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

Thug’s legal team has denied that he had any knowledge of what was happening and “does not even know Mr. Adams.”

“The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments, and improper attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into yesterday’s incident was that Mr. Williams was cleared of any wrongdoing,” said Thug’s attorney Brian Steel. “The responsible parties were charged and appeared in court for first appearances this morning.”

Jury selection is ongoing in the high-profile RICO trial for which Thug is accused of being the leader of the alleged Young Slime Life criminal street gang. He is facing nine charges total including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.