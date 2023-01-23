News Getty Images Drake Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert at Apollo Show / 01.23.2023

Drake was rocking with Lil Uzi Vert at the Apollo.

After welcoming 21 Savage and Dipset the night before, Drizzy was joined by the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper during his second show for SiriusXM at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday night.

The Philly rapper hit the stage to perform his latest hit, complete with his TikTok famous dance moves. Before he left, Drake made sure to give Uzi his flowers.

Drake brought Lil Uzi Vert out to perform “Just Wanna Rock” at the Apollo. pic.twitter.com/or2o9awzlw — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) January 23, 2023

“I love this guy so much,” he told the crowd. “Anytime in life I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in, never asking for nothing, just checking. I want to let you know if you ever want to do well and go far in life, you gotta check on your people.”

He continued to praise Uzi. “Not only are you one of the greatest artists of this time, I’m so excited to exist at the same time as you, how experimental you get, how genius you are. But this guy checks up on me, he’s a fu**in’ real one.”

The two shared an embrace on stage before Uzi made a quick exit. “OK, bye,” he said.

During Sunday’s show, Drake and 21 Savage once again treated fans to tracks off their joint album Her Loss. At one point, they stopped the show after someone reportedly fell from the balcony. “Alright, just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” Drake said before continuing on.

The night before, Drake delivered a career-spanning 40-song set for a star-studded crowd including Justin Bieber, Kevin Durant, and Ice Spice. He also announced plans for a summer tour with 21 Savage and hinted at more music this year.

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he said. “And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”