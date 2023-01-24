News Getty Images 50 Cent Shuts Down Claim That JAY-Z's Impact Is Bigger Than Eminem / 01.24.2023

50 Cent is once again showing his loyalty to Eminem.

The hip-hop mogul came to the defense of his mentor after former NBA player Jamal Crawford claimed that JAY-Z has had a greater impact on hip-hop than the Detroit rapper.

During his appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast,” Crawford brought up Hov and Em while discussing his favorite basketball players.

“JAY-Z’s effect on hip-hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have. That’s just how it goes,” Crawford told Shaq, who responded, “That’s a good point.”

The comment sparked a debate on social media as hip-hop fans weighed in. After the clip was reposted on the Hip-Hop Wolf Instagram page, 50 Cent called BS on Crawford’s claim that Shawn Carter is more influential than Marshall Mathers.

“ha bullshit,” he wrote alongside the sneezing emoji.

50’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has remained a loyal friend to Em since he signed him to his Shady Records label two decades ago.

“I don’t think they give him the credit that he deserves culturally,” 50 said during his appearance on “Ebro in the Morning” last year.

50 has plans to continue Eminem’s legacy. He recently revealed that he is developing an 8 Mile television series, which he likened to the dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” he told Big Boy. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hunnid.”