News Chlöe Bailey Announces Debut Album 'In Pieces' / 01.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey is ready for her debut.

After much anticipation, the R&B singer has announced that her debut solo album In Pieces will arrive this March.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old cleared out her Instagram and shared a trailer, which finds her dressed in a red latex gown while holding two scales in her hands. The clip was accompanied by a new song.

IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023. 🫀 pic.twitter.com/ujsQ9Lf0Et — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 24, 2023

Anticipation for the album has been building. Chlöe has released a series of singles throughout the past year including “For the Night” with Latto, “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and her Murda Beatz-produced debut “Have Mercy.”

“I am just so eager for the fans to hear the songs and the music, and I hope they love it when it finally comes out into the world,” she told Uproxx.

Fans can also expect some surprise collaborations. “There are a lot of exciting features and collaborations to look forward to. I cannot wait to say more and put it into the world,” she said during a recent interview with Complex.

Chlöe, who is signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment label, got her start as one half of the Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle.

The “Grown-ish” star has also been making moves on the acting front. She appears alongside Russell Crowe in the upcoming horror thriller The Georgetown Project and has joined the cast of Will Packer’s choir comedy Praise This.