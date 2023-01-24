Ella Mai Announces 'Heart on My Sleeve' Tour
Ella Mai is hitting the road this spring.
The R&B singer has announced dates for her “Heart on My Sleeve” tour. The 34-date trek kicks off March 31 in Wallingford, Conn. and travels across North America, with stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles, wrapping June 1 in Toronto.
The tour comes in support of her latest album Heart on My Sleeve, which was released in May. A deluxe edition is set for release on Feb. 2.
and now for my favourite part of it all!
THE HEART ON MY SLEEVE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA ❤️🔥
tickets available at https://t.co/vxJNfMGfqQ on friday!
i’ve been waiting for this for as long as you have&i cannot wait to see you soon ❤️🔥
HEART ON MY SLEEVE DELUXE EDITION ON THE WAY 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/VLN1wendGc
— Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 24, 2023
“The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Ella. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a year old but remains very close to my heart. Likewise with the Heart On My Sleeve Tour. This is the first time I’m getting to perform some of these tracks live. It’s almost like reading your diary aloud in front of an audience, but there’s no better place for me to be vulnerable than in my music and on stage with my fans.”
This will be Ella’s third headlining tour since 2018. She most recently joined Mary J. Blige on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” last fall.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale starting Jan. 25. See dates below.
Heart on My Sleeve Tour Dates
Mar. 31 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
Apr. 2 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
Apr. 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Apr. 4 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Apr. 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Apr. 8 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Apr. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Apr. 12 – Miami, FL – Revolution Live
Apr. 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Apr. 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Apr. 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
Apr. 21 – Richmond, VA – The National
Apr. 22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Apr. 24 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Apr. 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Apr. 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
Apr. 30 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 1 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
May 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
May 5 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
May 13 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
May 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
May 15 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention
May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
May 22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
May 24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
May 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
May 28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
May 30 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
June 1 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY