News Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Ella Mai Announces 'Heart on My Sleeve' Tour / 01.24.2023

Ella Mai is hitting the road this spring.

The R&B singer has announced dates for her “Heart on My Sleeve” tour. The 34-date trek kicks off March 31 in Wallingford, Conn. and travels across North America, with stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles, wrapping June 1 in Toronto.

The tour comes in support of her latest album Heart on My Sleeve, which was released in May. A deluxe edition is set for release on Feb. 2.

and now for my favourite part of it all!

THE HEART ON MY SLEEVE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA ❤️‍🔥

tickets available at https://t.co/vxJNfMGfqQ on friday!

i’ve been waiting for this for as long as you have&i cannot wait to see you soon ❤️‍🔥

HEART ON MY SLEEVE DELUXE EDITION ON THE WAY 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/VLN1wendGc — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 24, 2023

“The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Ella. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a year old but remains very close to my heart. Likewise with the Heart On My Sleeve Tour. This is the first time I’m getting to perform some of these tracks live. It’s almost like reading your diary aloud in front of an audience, but there’s no better place for me to be vulnerable than in my music and on stage with my fans.”

This will be Ella’s third headlining tour since 2018. She most recently joined Mary J. Blige on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” last fall.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale starting Jan. 25. See dates below.

Heart on My Sleeve Tour Dates

Mar. 31 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

Apr. 2 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

Apr. 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Apr. 4 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Apr. 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Apr. 8 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Apr. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Apr. 12 – Miami, FL – Revolution Live

Apr. 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Apr. 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Apr. 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Apr. 21 – Richmond, VA – The National

Apr. 22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Apr. 24 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Apr. 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Apr. 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

Apr. 30 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 1 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

May 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

May 5 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

May 13 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

May 15 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention

May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

May 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

May 28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

May 30 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

June 1 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY