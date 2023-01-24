News Prince Williams/FilmMagic Rick Ross Says He's Never Driven in a Tesla...Because He Doesn't Trust Them / 01.24.2023

Rick Ross won’t be trading his Maybach for a Tesla anytime soon.

The Maybach Music mogul says that he’s never driven in the popular electric vehicle because he doesn’t trust them. Rozay made the revelation in an Instagram Story, explaining that he’s suspicious of smart cars.

“I’ve never ridden in a Tesla, never,” he said. “And the reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car.”

He then played out a scenario where a police officer locates his car and brings him into the station for questioning.

Rick Ross says he’s never ridden in a Tesla and explains why he doesn’t trust them! 😩😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VYzeid6wXd — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 24, 2023

He also joked about an autonomous car driving itself out of his restaurant. “It’s leaving Wingstop before the wings is ready,” he said. “You pull up to the building and the agent walk out, ‘Hey Rick.'”

Teslas are not the only thing Rozay is skeptical of. Speaking with DJ Khaled last year, he admitted that he’s unsure about almond milk.

“I’m still not up on the almond milk,” Ross said during a viral episode of GQ’s Hype Debate. “Rozay still frightened.”

“I just got up on two percent milk a couple of years ago. Now y’all trying to conspiracy,” he added before hilariously asking, “Is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?”