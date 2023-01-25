News Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kanye West May Be Banned From Australia Over Anti-Semitic Comments / 01.25.2023

Kanye West may be banned from traveling to the Land Down Under.

The rapper and his new “wife” Bianca Censori are reportedly planning to visit her family in her hometown of Melbourne next week, but their trip is in jeopardy because of his anti-Semitic comments.

It’s unclear if Ye has received a visa or even applied for one. However, Australia’s Minister for Education, Jason Clare, says that his application could get rejected, noting that others who have made similar remarks have been denied entry in the past.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Clare told Channel Nine. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, has met with officials to argue in favor of banning the Yeezy mogul.

“We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter,” Wertheim told Sky News.

According to TMZ, Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Andrew Giles, will ultimately have the final say on whether or not to let Kanye into the country.

Ye has not relented in his attacks on the Jewish community, praising Hitler and the Nazis during his appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” and tweeting an image of a Swastika merged with a Star of David.

Ye married Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy since 2020, in a secret wedding earlier this month. The two exchanged rings during a non-legal ceremony in Beverly Hills, but it doesn’t appear that they have filed a marriage certificate.

Earlier this week, the newylweds were seen dining with Ye’s eldest daughter North West at Nobu in Malibu.