SZA Debuts 'Kill Bill' Acoustic Version

SZA continues to dominate the charts, and she’s not letting up.

On Tuesday night, the singer debuted an acoustic version of her SOS hit “Kill Bill” on streaming services. SZA puts a laid-back spin on the breakup anthem, letting her vocals shine as she fantasizes about killing her ex and his new girlfriend.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him, though / Rather be in jail than alone,” she sings over the guitar-driven production.

SOS remains No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a sixth consecutive week, moving 119,000 equivalent album units. She joins Adele, who was the last woman to top the charts for six weeks with 30.

“Thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE,” SZA told fans. “Never thought I’d even get one week tbh.. God is so excellent 🤍 thank y’all fr.”

“Kill Bill” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, one spot below Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.” Earlier this month, SZA debuted a cinematic video for the track, inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s classic martial arts film.

