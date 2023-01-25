SZA performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA Debuts 'Kill Bill' Acoustic Version

By Devin
  /  01.25.2023

SZA continues to dominate the charts, and she’s not letting up.

On Tuesday night, the singer debuted an acoustic version of her SOS hit “Kill Bill” on streaming services. SZA puts a laid-back spin on the breakup anthem, letting her vocals shine as she fantasizes about killing her ex and his new girlfriend.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him, though / Rather be in jail than alone,” she sings over the guitar-driven production.

SOS remains No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a sixth consecutive week, moving 119,000 equivalent album units. She joins Adele, who was the last woman to top the charts for six weeks with 30.

“Thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE,” SZA told fans. “Never thought I’d even get one week tbh.. God is so excellent 🤍 thank y’all fr.”

“Kill Bill” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, one spot below Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.” Earlier this month, SZA debuted a cinematic video for the track, inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s classic martial arts film.

New Music
SZA

TRENDING
News

Trina Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tory Lanez

She was asked about the rumored romance during an interview with Yung Miami.
By Devin
01.21.2023
News

Kanye West Introduces North to New 'Wife' Bianca Censori

Ye’s daughter was seen dining with her dad and new stepmom in Malibu.
By Devin
01.23.2023
News

GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

“Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone.”
By Devin
01.19.2023
News

Chris Brown Built a Department Store Because He Has So Many Clothes

Breezy showed off the new space where he stores his massive clothing collection.
By Devin
01.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories