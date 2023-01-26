News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images 2 Chainz Uncovers Late Father's Hidden Cash Stash / 01.26.2023

2 Chainz is feeling a little richer after uncovering a surprise cash stash.

The Atlanta rapper discovered that his late father left behind a pile of money after a pipe burst at his home. As he revealed in an Instagram Story, workers came across the rolled-up bills while performing repairs in his basement.

“Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement. They fixed my basement and then they found I guess it’s my pops’ old stash,” he said while combing through the bills.

2 Chainz found his dads old stash pic.twitter.com/W1U6bClI37 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 26, 2023

The cash has been there for at least a decade. 2 Chainz’ father passed away back in 2012.

“RIP POPS,” 2 Chainz captioned the clip.

When he’s not cashing in, 2 Chainz has been readying his long-awaited album ColleGrove 2 with Lil Wayne. He shared a meme while teasing its imminent release.

“I feel super excited about this fu**ing project because it don’t sound like nothing I’ve never heard before,” he told DJ Akademiks last year. “Doing something like that with somebody like Wayne is welcome, it’s warm, it’s gon’ be accepted.”

2 Chainz previously shared plans for a deluxe edition of his album Dope Don’t Sell Itself featuring five new tracks, including collaborations with Gucci Mane and Justin Bieber.

“One of them is this hard ass shit with Bieber. Me and him, this shit hard as hell,” he said during his appearance on “Drink Champs.”