Report: Future Is 'Not Happy' About Drake and 21 Savage's Joint Album

Future is feeling some type of way about Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

A new report claims that the Freebandz rapper is not happy that Drake decided to release a joint album with another rapper because he feels it diminished his own collaborative project with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive.

N.O.R.E was asked about the rumor during his appearance on “The Breakfast Club” this week.

“It’s a big rumor that Future is not too happy with this Drake and 21 Savage album,” said the “Drink Champs” host. “And it makes Drake and Future’s album not as important, I would say.”

Charlamagne Tha God chimed in, “‘Cause it makes their project feel less important.”

Nore says he heard in the skreets that Future was a lil bothered by Drake doing a collab album with 21 Savage

N.O.R.E. cautioned that it’s only a rumor that he heard “in the streets.” “I never heard it from Future’s mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21. It’s an alleged big rumor that’s going on right now.”

However, Charlamagne said he doesn’t believe it to be true. “For the record, I don’t think Future probably feels that way. I don’t think Future’s that petty.”

N.O.R.E. went on to give props to Drake for collaborating with Savage. “Drake is learning how important he is to the culture and he’s spreading it,” he said. “When you do a whole album with 21 Savage, with all due respect to 21 Savage, you’re putting 21 Savage on that level now. You’re putting him on the level of Future, and Future is arguably one of the most influential artists ever.”

Upon its release in November, Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units, spawning hits like “Rich Flex,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Released in 2015, Drake and Future’s joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive also opened at No. 1 with first-week sales of 375,000 equivalent album units. It has since been certified platinum by the RIAA.