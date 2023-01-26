News Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Offset Pleads for Takeoff to 'Come Back' / 01.26.2023

Offset continues to mourn the loss of Takeoff.

It’s been nearly three months since his cousin passed, but it still doesn’t feel real to Offset. In an emotional tweet on Wednesday, he pleaded for his cousin to “come back.”

“🚀 come back bra !” he wrote alongside the rocket emoji.

🚀 come back bra ! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) January 25, 2023

The grieving process hasn’t been easy for Offset, who said he’s been in a “dark place” since Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

“Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up,” he tweeted last month.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

Offset, who delayed his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, paid tribute to him when he returned to the stage at an Art Basel event in Miami.

During a recent interview, Cardi B recalled the moment she and her husband learned of Takeoff’s death. “He was screaming and throwing things, throwing up, running all over,” she told “The Jason Lee Show.” “I was so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible.”

While on Instagram Live, Cardi said she’s been doing her best to uplift her husband amid the tragedy. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile, fu**in’ seeing him randomly cry, trying to distract his mind.”

Earlier this month, Quavo shared his own touching tribute to his nephew on his emotional song “Without You.” “Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / Ion know if I’m the same without you,” he raps.