New Music Rae Sremmurd Drops New Single 'Sucka Or Sum' / 01.26.2023

The countdown is on to SremmLife 4.

As they gear up for a new album this year, Rae Sremmurd keeps the music coming with their first drop of 2023. On “Sucka Or Sum,” produced by Jaxx, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee get back in their melodic bag.

“How you gon’ try to play me like a sucka or somethin’? / How you gon’ try to play me when I’m knowin’ what’s up? / Feel like I’m 6’5″ ’cause the money is up,” sings Swae.

1 of my favorite Sremm jnts dropping tomorrow 🍾😁 — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) January 26, 2023

“Sucka Or Sum” is the latest release from the duo since “Torpedo” last month. Prior to that, they dropped a series of singles including “Denial” and “Community D**k” with Flo Milli.

The fourth installment in the SremmLife series is set to arrive later this year, marking their first project since 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

After ringing in the new year with Miley Cyrus, the duo will headline the Pro Bowl Games Halftime Show in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 and perform at Coachella in April.