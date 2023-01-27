News Johnny Nunez/WireImage Amber Rose Says She's Done Dating: 'I Want to Be Single for the Rest of My Life' / 01.27.2023

Amber Rose is taking herself off the market.

The model says she is officially done dating. In an interview with the “Sofia With an F” podcast, Rose said she is not looking to be in a relationship and plans to be single forever.

“I want to be single for the rest of my life,” she said, according to Page Six.

The mother of two has even sworn off sex. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew,” she shared.

Rose, who is known for her famous partners, added, “I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”

The 39-year-old was most recently in a relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, the father of her 3-year-old son Slash. They broke up after Rose accused him of cheating with multiple women.

She also famously dated Kanye West from 2008 to 2010 before marrying Wiz Khalifa in 2013. A year later, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple shares a 9-year-old son Sebastian. In 2017, Rose briefly dated 21 Savage.

Meanwhile, the happily single star continues to pursue her rap career. She has been releasing a series of singles including her latest for “Surprise Me.”