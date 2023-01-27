New Music Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Snitches on 'Rats' Diss / 01.27.2023

Snitches get stitches.

On Friday, Bobby Shmurda dropped his previously-teased single “Rats,” which finds him taking aim at snitches amid the Young Thug-YSL RICO trial.

“Heard you snitchin’ on all of your friends / Took a plea deal, left the streets real, but left your dawg in that pen, ni**a / That pain don’t ever end,” he raps over the drill beat.

The Brooklyn rapper makes it clear that he has no sympathy for those who cooperate with the feds, adding, “Man, all y’all ni**as switched / It’s lit, man, f**k all y’all rap ni**as / Most of y’all some rat ni**as / All y’all chit chat, ni**a.”

The timing of the song is no coincidence. Gunna and Thug’s brother Unfoonk are among the eight defendants who have taken plea deals in the YSL case, which has prompted backlash from some in the hip-hop community.

Shmurda famously took a plea deal for murder conspiracy charges so that Rowdy Rebel could serve less time behind bars. He was released from prison in February 2021 after nearly seven years.