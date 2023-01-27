News Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Pusha T Fires Back After Consequence Claims He Betrayed Kanye West / 01.27.2023

Pusha T has some words for Consequence after he claimed he abandoned Kanye West during a crisis.

On Friday, King Push shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story, quoting a passage from 1 Corinthians 6:7 in the Bible.

“…suffer yourself to be defrauded,” he wrote, seemingly suggesting that Consequence is being misled by Ye.

Push, who stepped down as president of G.O.O.D. Music, has distanced himself from Ye in the wake of his hateful comments.

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Push told the Los Angeles Times last year. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

He also told XXL that Ye no longer speaks to him. “He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down,” said Pusha. “And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it.”

However, Consequence saw it as a betrayal. In an interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” Cons slammed Pusha and said he was “disgusted” by his actions.

“That’s where I’m disgusted, where somebody who wasn’t there from the start…comes along,” he said. “When Ye is in a situation that he talked himself into, he gotta be responsible for that one. So we not gon’ stick together?”

He also claimed that Pusha did not resign from G.O.O.D. Music. “The whole G.O.O.D. Music president shit, that’s cap,” he said. “Just say you mad about the DONDA 2 party in Chicago when he ain’t let you on stage.”

Consequence believes that Pusha has more loyalty to Pharrell than Ye, who produced half of his Grammy-nominated album It’s Almost Dry.

“My man, he in a crisis, and ni**as is out,” said Consequence. “I ain’t the only ni**a that gotta check with Ye. I’m the only ni**a who says something though… They may communicate and find resolve to that situation. But as it stands, I don’t f**k with that. ‘Cause I expect more out of Pusha T.”