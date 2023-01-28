News Kanye West Suspect in Battery Investigation After Throwing Woman's Phone / 01.28.2023

Kanye West has been named a suspect in a battery investigation following a heated exchange with a woman who refused to stop filming him.

In a video circulating online, Ye was seen leaving a sports complex where his children had a basketball game on Friday when he noticed that he was being recorded. He got out of his car at an intersection and confronted the woman.

“If I wanna go see my son at a game, y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that,” he told her. “Stop with your cameras.”

Kanye West seen throwing a woman’s phone for recording him. She has since filed a police report against him.pic.twitter.com/AX5c7ctA7t — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 28, 2023

“But Kanye, you’re a celebrity!” she responded while continuing to record him.

When she refused to put down the phone, things escalated. Ye reached into the car and grabbed her phone before throwing it into the street. As he left, he confronted another photographer before returning to his car where his new wife, Bianca Censori, was waiting.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Kanye has been named a suspect in a battery investigation. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and were provided video evidence of the incident.

It’s unclear if the woman is a photographer or was just taking videos of Ye. She was seen talking to police officers at the sheriff’s department.

Back in January 2022, Ye allegedly punched a man who asked for an autograph during a heated exchange outside a downtown L.A. hotel. The case was being investigated as a misdemeanor battery, but was eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence.