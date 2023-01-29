Lil Baby performs

Rosalind O’Connor/Getty Images

Lil Baby Performs 'California Breeze' and 'Forever' on 'SNL'

By Devin
  /  01.29.2023

Lil Baby takes over “SNL.”

Three months since he released It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper finally made his solo debut as musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL” where he performed a pair of tracks off his chart-topping album.

Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, Baby took the 30 Rock stage for “California Breeze.” Backed by a full band, Baby put a rock spin on his hit single, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He returned for a powerful performance of “Forever.” Instead of Fridayy, who provides vocals on the track, he was joined by Chloe Flower on piano.

This marked Baby’s second time on “SNL.” Back in May 2019, he teamed up with DJ Khaled for a performance of “You Stay” with Meek Mill, J Balvin, and Jeremih.

Baby’s third album, It’s Only Me, was released in October and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 216,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

TV Appearances
Lil Baby

TRENDING
News

Report: Future Is 'Not Happy' About Drake and 21 Savage's Joint Album

N.O.R.E. shared the “big rumor” on “The Breakfast Club.”
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Cash Stash

He made the surprise discovery after a pipe burst in his basement.
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

Offset Pleads for Takeoff to 'Come Back'

He shared the emotional message three months after Takeoff’s death.
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Consequence Claims He Betrayed Kanye West

Pusha shared a Bible verse in the wake of Consequence’s criticism.
By Devin
01.27.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories