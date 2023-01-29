TV Appearances Rosalind O’Connor/Getty Images Lil Baby Performs 'California Breeze' and 'Forever' on 'SNL' / 01.29.2023

Lil Baby takes over “SNL.”

Three months since he released It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper finally made his solo debut as musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL” where he performed a pair of tracks off his chart-topping album.

Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, Baby took the 30 Rock stage for “California Breeze.” Backed by a full band, Baby put a rock spin on his hit single, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He returned for a powerful performance of “Forever.” Instead of Fridayy, who provides vocals on the track, he was joined by Chloe Flower on piano.

This marked Baby’s second time on “SNL.” Back in May 2019, he teamed up with DJ Khaled for a performance of “You Stay” with Meek Mill, J Balvin, and Jeremih.

Baby’s third album, It’s Only Me, was released in October and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 216,000 equivalent album units in its first week.