News Getty Images Coi Leray Shades Latto Following 'Blick Blick' Leak / 01.30.2023

Coi Leray is popping up on her opps.

Amid the success of “Players,” the rapper opened up about a leaked demo of her Nicki Minaj-assisted single “Blick Blick.” Back in November, a version with Latto surfaced online, drawing questions over who wrote the song.

In an interview with Billboard, Coi claims she “had no clue” that Latto had also cut the record, which sounds similar to her version.

“I heard Latto’s version and the verses sound different but the hook was there,” she said. “A lot of great music hooks are written and I don’t know — it’s a formula. I’ve only been in the industry for four years, and now I’m at point where I feel like I’m breaking superstar status and I’m learning that formula.”

Coi went on to say that she’s learned the formula for making a hit. “I’m gonna be at a point where I’m making those f**ing songs for the biggest of the biggest just off the simple fact I learned the formula. I didn’t learn it on my own, I had to be in the studio with these other amazing creatives to be like, ‘Alright, this is how this works.'”

She also appeared to throw shade at her female competitors, while boasting about her hitmaking ability.

“But if you put me in the studio with any one of these bitches I swear they’re not seeing me in any way,” she said. “They’re not coming out with no hit. And I say that in the most humblest, friendliest, loving, and friendly competition way.”

The 25-year-old listed off some of her favorite female rappers, which did not include Latto. “Some of my favorite female artists out right now that I truly love — like, GloRilla is my favorite,” she said. “I like Ice Spice, I like Cardi and I think Nicki [Minaj] is one of the greatest artists of all-time. I like Meg and I think Doja [Cat] is one of the biggest artists and best female artists as well. Flo Milli too. Lola Brooke is fire. I love her cadence, voice, and energy. There’s so many fire women out there to the point where I love it.”

Coi currently has a hit with “Players,” which is quickly rising up the charts thanks to its viral success. She was also recently in the studio with Pharrell.