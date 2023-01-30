Meek Mill attends Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023 Feed The Soul: A Conversation On Culture, Community, Family and Creating Wealth at W Fort Lauderdale

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Meek Mill Drops 'Hit 'Em Up' Freestyle to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles Win

By Devin
  /  01.30.2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will advance to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

To celebrate the victory, Meek Mill dropped an impromptu freestyle in honor of his hometown team. Over the instrumental to Tupac’s Biggie diss track “Hit ‘Em Up,” he trolled the 49ers fans over their loss.

“First off, f**k your clique and the team you claim,” Meek raps in the 16-second clip. “North side, South side, this an Eagles game.”

He continued to rub salt in the wound: “Y’all claim to keep it player but we packed your bag / Plus the other quarterback, you couldn’t even pass it back.”

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Another Philadelphia rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, also put on for his city by walking the Eagles out of the tunnel to his hit single “Just Wanna Rock” before Sunday’s game.

New Music
Meek Mill

TRENDING
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Consequence Claims He Betrayed Kanye West

Pusha shared a Bible verse in the wake of Consequence’s criticism.
By Devin
01.27.2023
News

Report: Future Is 'Not Happy' About Drake and 21 Savage's Joint Album

N.O.R.E. shared the “big rumor” on “The Breakfast Club.”
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Cash Stash

He made the surprise discovery after a pipe burst in his basement.
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

Drake Threw a Party for His Mother's 75th Birthday

It was a family affair that included Drake’s dad and son Adonis.
By Devin
01.29.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories