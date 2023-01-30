New Music Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Meek Mill Drops 'Hit 'Em Up' Freestyle to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles Win / 01.30.2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will advance to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

To celebrate the victory, Meek Mill dropped an impromptu freestyle in honor of his hometown team. Over the instrumental to Tupac’s Biggie diss track “Hit ‘Em Up,” he trolled the 49ers fans over their loss.

“First off, f**k your clique and the team you claim,” Meek raps in the 16-second clip. “North side, South side, this an Eagles game.”

He continued to rub salt in the wound: “Y’all claim to keep it player but we packed your bag / Plus the other quarterback, you couldn’t even pass it back.”

Meek Mill sent up a quick freestyle after the Philadelphia Eagles win! 👀👌🏽🏈 How’s it sounding? pic.twitter.com/tSeKK2RIZO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 30, 2023

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Another Philadelphia rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, also put on for his city by walking the Eagles out of the tunnel to his hit single “Just Wanna Rock” before Sunday’s game.