Lil Jon attends the Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lil Jon Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Lovers & Friends' Festival

By Devin
  /  01.31.2023

Lil Jon is not feeling any love for Live Nation.

The rapper is threatening to sue the concert promoter over its Lovers & Friends festival. Jon’s lawyer sent a letter to Live Nation on Monday detailing plans to reach a financial settlement over the Las Vegas festival, which shares a name with his chart-topping 2004 hit featuring Usher and Ludacris.

Jon says his lawyers began talks with Live Nation in May 2022 about paying a license fee for the name. He says he “trusted Live Nation to do the right thing” and decided to defer the issue in order to make last year’s inaugural festival—which Jon headlined alongside Usher and Ludacris—a success.

“Lil Jon has lost that trust, and has decided that the issue has been deferred long enough, and that either a resolution or litigation must occur immediately,” reads the letter.

The festival announced that it will return to Las Vegas in May with a star-studded lineup that includes Usher, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, and Missy Elliott, but no Lil Jon.

Jon’s lawyers argue that the “Lovers & Friends” name is an “obvious effort to confuse consumers into thinking that Lil Jon is performing at the festival, or at the very least producing it.”

According to the letter, Live Nation has attempted to trademark “Lovers & Friends” on its own and “eject Lil Jon from the festival,” calling these actions a “serious infringement of Lil Jon’s common law trademark.”

“Live Nation has done everything possible to work around Lil Jon, and not with him, while stealing the name/title with which he has been closely associated for almost two decades,” states Jon’s lawyer, Edwin McPherson.

Jon plans to file a petition to cancel Live Nation’s trademark registration and may seek an injunction prohibiting Live Nation from using the name in connection with the festival, along with monetary damages. While he is hopeful for a settlement, Jon is prepared to pursue litigation if an agreement cannot be reached.

News
Lil Jon

TRENDING
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Consequence Claims He Betrayed Kanye West

Pusha shared a Bible verse in the wake of Consequence’s criticism.
By Devin
01.27.2023
News

Drake Threw a Party for His Mother's 75th Birthday

It was a family affair that included Drake’s dad and son Adonis.
By Devin
01.29.2023
News

2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Cash Stash

He made the surprise discovery after a pipe burst in his basement.
By Devin
01.26.2023
News

Report: Future Is 'Not Happy' About Drake and 21 Savage's Joint Album

N.O.R.E. shared the “big rumor” on “The Breakfast Club.”
By Devin
01.26.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories