Lil Jon Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Lovers & Friends' Festival / 01.31.2023

Lil Jon is not feeling any love for Live Nation.

The rapper is threatening to sue the concert promoter over its Lovers & Friends festival. Jon’s lawyer sent a letter to Live Nation on Monday detailing plans to reach a financial settlement over the Las Vegas festival, which shares a name with his chart-topping 2004 hit featuring Usher and Ludacris.

Jon says his lawyers began talks with Live Nation in May 2022 about paying a license fee for the name. He says he “trusted Live Nation to do the right thing” and decided to defer the issue in order to make last year’s inaugural festival—which Jon headlined alongside Usher and Ludacris—a success.

“Lil Jon has lost that trust, and has decided that the issue has been deferred long enough, and that either a resolution or litigation must occur immediately,” reads the letter.

The festival announced that it will return to Las Vegas in May with a star-studded lineup that includes Usher, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, and Missy Elliott, but no Lil Jon.

Jon’s lawyers argue that the “Lovers & Friends” name is an “obvious effort to confuse consumers into thinking that Lil Jon is performing at the festival, or at the very least producing it.”

According to the letter, Live Nation has attempted to trademark “Lovers & Friends” on its own and “eject Lil Jon from the festival,” calling these actions a “serious infringement of Lil Jon’s common law trademark.”

“Live Nation has done everything possible to work around Lil Jon, and not with him, while stealing the name/title with which he has been closely associated for almost two decades,” states Jon’s lawyer, Edwin McPherson.

Jon plans to file a petition to cancel Live Nation’s trademark registration and may seek an injunction prohibiting Live Nation from using the name in connection with the festival, along with monetary damages. While he is hopeful for a settlement, Jon is prepared to pursue litigation if an agreement cannot be reached.