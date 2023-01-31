Lil Wayne Announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter Tour'
Lil Wayne is going back on road.
The hip-hop superstar has announced dates for his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.” Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation, the 28-city trek kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis before making its way to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, and Houston, wrapping on May 13 in Los Angeles.
In October, Weezy headlined his sixth annual Lil Weezyana Fest in his hometown of New Orleans where he brought out Drake.
The tour comes nearly two decades after the release of Wayne’s seminal 2004 album Tha Carter. The rapper-turned-professional skateboarder is now readying Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in his Grammy-winning series.
Before he hits the road, Wayne will be honored with the Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event on Thursday.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. See dates below.
Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Dates
Apr. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Apr. 6 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
Apr. 7 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena
Apr. 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Apr. 9 – Chicago, IL – Radius
Apr. 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Apr. 12 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Apr. 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Apr. 16 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
Apr. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr. 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr. 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr. 21 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Apr. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Apr. 24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
Apr. 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Apr. 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Apr. 30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
May 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 3 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 4 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
May 7 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
May 10 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
May 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern