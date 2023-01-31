News Josh Brasted/WireImage Lil Wayne Announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter Tour' / 01.31.2023

Lil Wayne is going back on road.

The hip-hop superstar has announced dates for his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.” Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation, the 28-city trek kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis before making its way to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, and Houston, wrapping on May 13 in Los Angeles.

In October, Weezy headlined his sixth annual Lil Weezyana Fest in his hometown of New Orleans where he brought out Drake.

The tour comes nearly two decades after the release of Wayne’s seminal 2004 album Tha Carter. The rapper-turned-professional skateboarder is now readying Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in his Grammy-winning series.

Before he hits the road, Wayne will be honored with the Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event on Thursday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. See dates below.

Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Dates

Apr. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Apr. 6 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

Apr. 7 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Apr. 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Apr. 9 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Apr. 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 12 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Apr. 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Apr. 16 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

Apr. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 21 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Apr. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Apr. 24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Apr. 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Apr. 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Apr. 30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 3 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 4 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

May 7 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

May 10 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

May 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern