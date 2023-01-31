News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to Reunite for 'Bad Boys 4' / 01.31.2023

The Bad Boys are back.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced that they will reunite for a fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise.

According to Variety, the untitled sequel is in early pre-production at Sony Pictures with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah once again directing a script written by Chris Bremner.

The last installment, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, saw Smith and Lawrence reuniting 25 years after the original Bad Boys in 1995. The movie opened at No. 1 and grossed $426.5 million at the worldwide box office.

On Tuesday, Smith and Lawrence made the official announcement in a video titled “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!” which finds Smith driving to Lawrence’s house while playing Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather” from the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

“It’s about that time?!” Lawrence asks while answering the door.

“It’s official. Bad Boys 4 Life,” Smith responds while holding up four fingers before realizing that they already did a Bad Boys for Life. “We shouldn’t have called it that though.”

The action franchise has spawned blockbusters including 2003’s Bad Boys II, which amassed $273 million at the global box office. The 1995 original grossed $141 million worldwide.

Smith most recently starred in Antoine Fuqua’s slavery drama Emancipation for Apple TV+, while Lawrence appeared in last year’s mystery thriller Mindcage.