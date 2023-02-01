Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance World Tour'
The Renaissance is coming this summer.
After much anticipation, Beyoncé has announced dates for her long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour.” The 41-date stadium trek kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and travels across Europe, with dates in Paris, London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and more through June 27.
The North American leg commences July 8 and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. It is currently set to wrap Sept. 27 in New Orleans.
The tour comes in support of Bey’s seventh studio album, which topped the charts when it was released in July. Her last world tour was 2018’s “On the Run II” with JAY-Z.
This will mark the first time Beyoncé performs the 16-track album live. She returned to the stage for her first live show in over four years during a private performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai last month, but her set list did not include any Renaissance songs.
See dates below.
EUROPE
May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome