Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance World Tour' / 02.01.2023

The Renaissance is coming this summer.

After much anticipation, Beyoncé has announced dates for her long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour.” The 41-date stadium trek kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and travels across Europe, with dates in Paris, London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and more through June 27.

The North American leg commences July 8 and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. It is currently set to wrap Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

The tour comes in support of Bey’s seventh studio album, which topped the charts when it was released in July. Her last world tour was 2018’s “On the Run II” with JAY-Z.

This will mark the first time Beyoncé performs the 16-track album live. She returned to the stage for her first live show in over four years during a private performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai last month, but her set list did not include any Renaissance songs.

See dates below.

EUROPE

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome