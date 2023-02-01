News Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Is Back on Streaming Services / 02.01.2023

Thirty years since its release, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is returning to streaming services.

The rap icon’s groundbreaking debut album will again be available to fans on all major DSPs starting today via its original distributor, Interscope Records, which released The Chronic in 1992 in partnership with Death Row Records. It arrives alongside a special Chronic merch collection.

According to Variety, the album disappeared from streaming services after Snoop Dogg acquired the catalog of Suge Knight’s Death Row Records last year.

“I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dre said in a statement. “Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, added: “From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me. We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time.”

Released on December 15, 1992, The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and launched Dre’s solo career, spawning hits including “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang” featuring Snoop Dogg and “F– Wit Dre Day.”

The announcement comes amid reports that Dre is nearing a deal to sell his music income streams and assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in a deal valued at over $200 million.