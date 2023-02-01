News Getty Images Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest Nominated for 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame / 02.01.2023

The nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are in.

Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are among the nominees for the Class of 2023, it was announced today. They join a prestigious list that also includes George Michael, Kate Bush, the White Stripes, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, and Warren Zevon.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Nominees. The Official Fan Vote is now open: https://t.co/TjN3wayVYy pic.twitter.com/Tmsfedhd94 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 1, 2023

This is the second nomination for A Tribe Called Quest, the hip-hop group consisting of Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White, and the late Phife Dawg, who passed away in 2016.

Missy Elliott, who appears in her first year of eligibility, becomes the first female rapper to receive a nomination.

“I’ve cried my eyes out,” tweeted the “Get Ur Freak On” MC. “I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote.”

She also acknowledged the significance of the nomination. “This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door,” she added.

I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

.@rockhall #Rockhall2023 This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/Dkqb4h4beg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

The top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall. To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1998 or earlier.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Eminem was inducted during the last Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November. He joins Run-D.M.C., N.W.A., JAY-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five as the only hip-hop acts to be inducted in the Rock Hall’s 40-year history.