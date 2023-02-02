News Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Dreamville Records to Executive Produce 'Creed III' Soundtrack / 02.02.2023

A Dream team is coming together for the Creed III soundtrack.

J. Cole and Dreamville Records will executive produce the upcoming music companion to Michael B. Jordan’s sequel alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan), and Executive Music Producer Frank Brim.

The third installment in the boxing film franchise was directed by Michael B. Jordan and will feature music from the Dreamville roster, which includes Cole, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, J.I.D, and Bas, as well as artists outside the label.

“Dreamville/Interscope Records worked closely with the franchise’s producers MGM, Proximity and Outlier to create a musical experience that fit not just the film’s needs but one that will be celebrated as its own piece of art — inspired by both the film and the coming together of various artists on a soundtrack that matches the film’s acclaim and impact on community and culture,” reads a press release.

The first track off the soundtrack arrives tonight with “Ma Boy” featuring Dreamville’s J.I.D and Lute.

The previous Creed soundtrack, 2018’s Creed II: The Album, was executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and featured contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, YG, Gucci Mane, and J. Cole, who collaborated with Ari Lennox on the hit “Shea Butter Baby.”

Dreamville’s last group effort was a deluxe edition of Revenge of the Dreamers III, which was released in January 2020.

J. Cole is working on an album of his own, which could be the previously-announced It’s a Boy. Last month, he dropped his surprise song “procrastination (broke)” over a beat that he discovered on YouTube.

Creed III and the soundtrack both arrive March 3.