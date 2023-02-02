News Jesse Grant/Getty Images Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce / 02.02.2023

Ne-Yo and his wife are officially done.

Six months after announcing their separation, the R&B crooner and Crystal Renay have finalized their divorce.

According to the terms of their settlement, obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo will keep three of the couple’s four Georgia homes and pay his ex $1.6 million to balance out the division of their real estate holdings.

Crystal will keep one of their homes and receive $20,000 in moving expenses. Ne-Yo will also pay her $150,000 so she can buy a new car. He will hold onto their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

Additionally, Crystal will receive $12,000 a month in child support for their three kids and Ne-Yo will cover the children’s school expenses. This is in addition to the $5,000 a month in alimony he has to pay over the next three years.

Ne-Yo and Crystal will share joint custody, and have agreed that they won’t bring new partners around their children unless they get married or engaged to that person.

Crystal filed for divorce back in August after accusing the “So Sick” singer of cheating with multiple women over the course of eight years.

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them!” she wrote. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.” — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 31, 2022

Ne-Yo responded to the cheating accusations by asking for privacy while he deals with the “challenges” with his family.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he said at the time. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”