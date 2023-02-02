Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Quavo to Perform Tribute to Takeoff at Grammys

By Devin
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo will pay tribute to Takeoff at Music’s Biggest Night.

The Grammys announced that the Migos rapper will return to the stage to honor the life and legacy of his late nephew at the 65th annual awards on Sunday. He will perform his Takeoff tribute track “Without You,” which was released last month, alongside Grammy-winning worship group Maverick City Music as part of the In Memoriam segment.

The performance, which will honor music’s lost icons, will also include Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will honor Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with “Songbird.”

The Grammys will also celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a star-studded salute featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

LL Cool J will introduce the segment and also perform, while Questlove will serve as producer and musical director. Music will be provided by The Roots and Black Thought will narrate.

Other previously-announced performers include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Sam Smith. Cardi B is among the presenters.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Grammys
News
Grammys
Quavo

TRENDING
News

Big Sean Thirsts Over Jhené Aiko Post-Baby Selfies

The couple welcomed their first son in November.
By Devin
01.30.2023
News

Coi Leray Shades Latto Following 'Blick Blick' Leak

“I swear they’re not seeing me in any way.”
By Devin
01.30.2023
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Consequence Claims He Betrayed Kanye West

Pusha shared a Bible verse in the wake of Consequence’s criticism.
By Devin
01.27.2023
News

NBA YoungBoy Is Becoming a Mormon

He opens up about his newfound connection to the faith.
By Devin
02.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories