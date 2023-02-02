News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Quavo to Perform Tribute to Takeoff at Grammys / 02.02.2023

Quavo will pay tribute to Takeoff at Music’s Biggest Night.

The Grammys announced that the Migos rapper will return to the stage to honor the life and legacy of his late nephew at the 65th annual awards on Sunday. He will perform his Takeoff tribute track “Without You,” which was released last month, alongside Grammy-winning worship group Maverick City Music as part of the In Memoriam segment.

The performance, which will honor music’s lost icons, will also include Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will honor Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with “Songbird.”

During this year's In Memoriam #GRAMMYs segment, @MavCityMusic will join @QuavoStuntin for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff. Watch the GRAMMYs LIVE on @CBS this Sunday Feb. 5th: https://t.co/d4AE4ql4w5 pic.twitter.com/T9WbLapViT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 2, 2023

The Grammys will also celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a star-studded salute featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

LL Cool J will introduce the segment and also perform, while Questlove will serve as producer and musical director. Music will be provided by The Roots and Black Thought will narrate.

Other previously-announced performers include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Sam Smith. Cardi B is among the presenters.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET.