News Drake Pays Tribute to Lil Wayne at Grammy Event / 02.03.2023

Drake has avoided the Grammys, but he made an exception for his friend Lil Wayne.

The “Rich Flex” rapper appeared in a pre-taped video segment during the Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event on Thursday where Weezy was honored with the Global Impact Award.

“Good evening, Grammys. Well, I haven’t gotten to say that since 2016,” Drake said while acknowledging his last appearance at the Grammys seven years ago.

“My name is Drake and I’m here tonight on behalf of the Black Music Collective,” he said before pulling down his glasses and winking at the camera. “To present the Global Impact Award to Ed Sheeran.”

Drake made a video for Lil Wayne during the BMC event with the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/ejHrFWvRi4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 3, 2023

Someone then whispered in his ear, informing him that Lil Wayne was the actual recipient. “Lil Wayne, makes sense… That’s a lot better, by the way,” he said.

He went on to give Weezy his flowers. “I love you so much and I don’t want to make this personal because the Global Impact Award would be about how you affected everybody, not just me,” he continued. “I know I’d probably get annoyed with saying how much you mean to me and my family, but I speak on behalf of everybody when I say that our careers, our cadences, our melodies, maybe our face tats or our outfits or our decisions in general would not have been the same without your natural gift to just be yourself.”

He ended by throwing more shade at the Grammys. “Just know that there’s only one Lil Wayne and that’s why he’s receiving the Global Impact Award from the Black Music Collective at the Grammys,” he said, winking once again.

Drake has had a contentious relationship with the Grammys. After receiving nominations for Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy” in 2021, he withdrew both his nods. He continued the boycott by withholding his eligible album Honestly, Nevermind from 2023 consideration.

DJ Khaled presented the Global Impact Award to a humbled Wayne. “I don’t get honored,” said the Young Money icon. “Where I’m from, New Orleans… You’re not supposed to do this.”

Lil Wayne accepts his Global Impact Award at the Grammys Black Music Collective celebration pic.twitter.com/wsfwEeqB4G — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) February 3, 2023

Tyga hit the stage to perform “A Milli” during a musical tribute that also included 2 Chainz and Swizz Beatz.

In addition to Wayne, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre were honored during Thursday’s ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.