Juice WRLD Catalog Sold in Nine-Figure Deal / 02.03.2023

Juice WRLD’s catalog is commanding some major cash.

A majority stake in the late rapper’s rights and income streams was quietly sold to Opus Music Group in early 2022 in a nine-figure deal, according to Billboard.

The deal reportedly includes “hundreds” of unreleased Juice WRLD tracks as well as his full released music catalog. His label partners, Grade A Productions and Interscope Records, will retain ownership of his master recordings.

Opus, which is financially backed by investment management firm Elliott Management, now owns 90% of Juice WRLD’s interest in master recording income and 90% of his share of publishing ownership. The company also represents Rauw Alejandro and Maluma.

“To represent the body of work of Juice WRLD—whose cultural significance and generational influence can’t be overstated—is an honor and a responsibility,” Opus Music Group said in a statement.

Juice WRLD has five top 5 albums on the Billboard 200 including two No. 1s, Death Race for Love and Legends Never Die. He has nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including his biggest hit “Lucid Dreams,” which reached No. 2.

Following his death in 2019, his estate has released posthumous projects including 2020’s Legends Never Die and 2022’s Fighting Demons, as well as his most recent single, “Face 2 Face.”

Other artists have sold their catalogs in recent years including Future, Justin Timberlake, and Justin Bieber, who sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over $200 million.