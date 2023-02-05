News Getty Images Grammys 2023: A Full List of Performers and Presenters / 02.05.2023

The stars are once again aligning for Music’s Biggest Night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET with an all-star lineup.

JAY-Z will join DJ Khaled for the first performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration “God Did,” which will also include John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy.

The Grammys will celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with a star-studded salute hosted by LL Cool J and featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, and many more.

Quavo and Maverick City Music will pay tribute to the late Takeoff with a performance of “Without You” as part of an In Memoriam segment.

Nominees including Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and Steve Lacy will deliver solo sets, but the night’s biggest nominee remains a question mark.

Beyoncé, who leads with nine nominations, has not been announced as a performer, but there are rumors that Queen Bey could grace the Grammy stage with a surprise performance. The 28-time Grammy winner could also break a record, becoming the most decorated person in Grammy history.

Four years after winning her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, Cardi B will return to the same stage as a presenter.

See the full list of announced performers and presenters below.

Performers

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

DJ Khaled featuring JAY-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton

50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute: Big Boi, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

In Memoriam: Quavo and Maverick City Music; Kacey Musgraves; Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood, and Sheryl Crow

Presenters

Billy Crystal

Cardi B

Dwayne Johnson

James Corden

Jill Biden

Olivia Rodrigo

Shania Twain

Viola Davis