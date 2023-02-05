Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quavo Performs Emotional Tribute to Takeoff at Grammys

By Devin
  /  02.05.2023

Long live Takeoff.

Three months since Takeoff’s tragic death, Quavo returned to the stage for an emotional tribute at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. As a photo of him and Takeoff showed on the screen, Quavo performed “Without You” with Maverick City Music as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Sitting on a stool with Takeoff’s chain hanging on the mic stand next to him, Quavo delivered a stirring set while the screen displayed photos of Takeoff and other artists who have passed away over the last year.

Wearing a mask over the right side of his face, Quavo poured out his heart as he honored his late nephew, while Maverick City sang parts of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

In addition to Quavo, Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt honored Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with “Songbird.”

Grammys
Grammys
Migos

TRENDING
News

Juice WRLD Catalog Sold in Nine-Figure Deal

Opus Music Group acquired a majority stake in early 2022.
By Devin
02.03.2023
News

Latto Fuels 21 Savage Dating Rumors with 'Sheyaa' Tattoo

She appeared to confirm their relationship with a new tattoo.
By Devin
02.04.2023
News

Drake Pays Tribute to Lil Wayne at Grammy Event

He celebrated his mentor with a heartfelt and hilarious speech.
By Devin
02.03.2023
New Music

Beyoncé Drops Surprise 'Cuff It' Remix

The “Renaissance” hit gets a Twista-inspired makeover.
By Devin
02.03.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories