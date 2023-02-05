Grammys Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Quavo Performs Emotional Tribute to Takeoff at Grammys / 02.05.2023

Long live Takeoff.

Three months since Takeoff’s tragic death, Quavo returned to the stage for an emotional tribute at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. As a photo of him and Takeoff showed on the screen, Quavo performed “Without You” with Maverick City Music as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Sitting on a stool with Takeoff’s chain hanging on the mic stand next to him, Quavo delivered a stirring set while the screen displayed photos of Takeoff and other artists who have passed away over the last year.

Wearing a mask over the right side of his face, Quavo poured out his heart as he honored his late nephew, while Maverick City sang parts of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

In addition to Quavo, Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt honored Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with “Songbird.”