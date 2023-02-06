News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Grammy Diss / 02.06.2023

Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper for dissing him following his Grammy loss.

The “Under the Influence” singer shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Glasper in which he congratulated the musician on winning Best R&B Album at Sunday’s Grammys and expressed remorse for his disrespectful comments.

“Congratulations my brother,” he began. “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean.”

Chris said he went back and listened to Glasper’s music and liked what he heard. “After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing,” he said before calling out the Grammys for putting them in the same category.

“THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same category.. two totally different vibes and genres.”

He continued, “So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Chris lost his single nomination for Best R&B Album to Glasper at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, and he didn’t take the loss well. He ridiculed the pianist/producer/songwriter, claiming he didn’t know who he was and therefore wasn’t deserving of the win.

“Yall playing,” he wrote in one of his Instagram Stories. “Who da f**k is this?”

ICYMI: Chris Brown lost Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper at the Grammys, and posted this yesterday pic.twitter.com/PqIMgUnCci — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

He continued to shade Glasper with a meme that said “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper.”

“I gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica,” added Chris, who declared himself “Harmonica Breezy.”

Glasper took home his fifth Grammy on Sunday for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III. He was up against Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.

Chris has one Grammy from his 2012 win for Best R&B Album for F.A.M.E.