Kevin Mazur/Getty Images JAY-Z Reveals Why Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Deserved Album of the Year at Grammys / 02.06.2023

Beyoncé released one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of 2022, but did not take home Album of the Year at the Grammys.

In what is being considered a major upset, Renaissance lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, marking the fourth time the Grammys have snubbed her in the top category.

In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, which was conducted prior to Sunday’s ceremony, JAY-Z explained why his wife deserved to win the most coveted award of the night.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” said JAY-Z, who was also nominated for his work on Renaissance. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing.”

JAY-Z said the album, Bey’s tribute to Black and queer dance music, has inspired so many people. “Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street,” he said.

He compared it to his own album, 2003’s The Black Album. “It’s inspiring creativity. You know how The Black Album had The Grey Album [Danger Mouse’s 2004 mashup project]? And the one with Radiohead? It was called Jaydiohead [Minty Fresh Beats’ 2009 mashup]. When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

JAY also reflected on why a win would have been so meaningful. “For the culture, I love this shit so much I want them to get it right,” he said. “I want to experience those moments when it’s the culmination of when Michael [Jackson] popped off. That moment left an indelible mark on us forever. Or when Lauryn Hill came through and it was Miseducation and she won those joints [five Grammy Awards in 1999]. We knew that was her moment. We wanted to witness that moment and celebrate her. She made something that’s going to stand the test of time.”

Fans took to social media to express their upset after Harry’s House went home with Album of the Year over Renaissance. The-Dream, who wrote and produced the album, also appeared to address the snub.

True it’s unlike any other musical platform . It’s based on purely the taste of “fellow musicians” kw “FELLOW”people we work beside and see. It’s like u showed up late and you wondered who told the boss you came in 2 min late, the person u work beside told, so it’s all G! — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) February 6, 2023

100 people say we love what Artist z has done, those same say we love Artist z album over everything. They super consume the album, they come to the concerts, because she’s amazing ,but when it’s award time they get on the phone and gather, and oh do I mean gather!. — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) February 6, 2023

Adele, who was also nominated for Album of the Year, seemingly felt some type of way after Harry’s win. A video showed her reaction when his name was announced.

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

Despite losing in the major three categories, Beyoncé made history, becoming the Grammys most decorated artist of all time with 32 wins. A proud Mathew Knowles congratulated his daughter on her historic night.

And you did. And you continue to do so. Congratulations on your historic, record-breaking night! Love you! — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) February 6, 2023

While accepting her record-breaking 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Bey thanked her late Uncle Johnny and the queer community for inspiring the album. “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.