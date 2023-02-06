Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

JAY-Z Reveals Why Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Deserved Album of the Year at Grammys

By Devin
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé released one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of 2022, but did not take home Album of the Year at the Grammys.

In what is being considered a major upset, Renaissance lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, marking the fourth time the Grammys have snubbed her in the top category.

In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, which was conducted prior to Sunday’s ceremony, JAY-Z explained why his wife deserved to win the most coveted award of the night.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” said JAY-Z, who was also nominated for his work on Renaissance. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing.”

JAY-Z said the album, Bey’s tribute to Black and queer dance music, has inspired so many people. “Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street,” he said.

He compared it to his own album, 2003’s The Black Album. “It’s inspiring creativity. You know how The Black Album had The Grey Album [Danger Mouse’s 2004 mashup project]? And the one with Radiohead? It was called Jaydiohead [Minty Fresh Beats’ 2009 mashup]. When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

JAY also reflected on why a win would have been so meaningful. “For the culture, I love this shit so much I want them to get it right,” he said. “I want to experience those moments when it’s the culmination of when Michael [Jackson] popped off. That moment left an indelible mark on us forever. Or when Lauryn Hill came through and it was Miseducation and she won those joints [five Grammy Awards in 1999]. We knew that was her moment. We wanted to witness that moment and celebrate her. She made something that’s going to stand the test of time.”

Fans took to social media to express their upset after Harry’s House went home with Album of the Year over Renaissance. The-Dream, who wrote and produced the album, also appeared to address the snub.

Adele, who was also nominated for Album of the Year, seemingly felt some type of way after Harry’s win. A video showed her reaction when his name was announced.

Despite losing in the major three categories, Beyoncé made history, becoming the Grammys most decorated artist of all time with 32 wins. A proud Mathew Knowles congratulated his daughter on her historic night.

While accepting her record-breaking 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Bey thanked her late Uncle Johnny and the queer community for inspiring the album. “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

