Future Says He's Back in 'Album Mode' / 02.08.2023

Future is back in “album mode.”

Fresh off his win at Sunday’s Grammys, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he is back in the studio and working on new music.

He shared the big news with his 7.6 million Twitter followers on Tuesday, writing, “Im in album mode.”

Prior to that, he also hinted at his big plans for the year. “Moving different all 2023.”

The announcement comes just 10 months after Future released his chart-topping album I Never Liked You, which became his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Future took home his second Grammy on Sunday for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his No. 1 hit “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems.

“LOVE FOREVER. more blessings more wins to come,” he tweeted after his win.

The prolific MC recently wrapped his “One Big Party” tour. The six-date arena trek traveled to Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, and D.C. before wrapping Jan. 27 at Boston’s TD Garden.

Future also congratulated LeBron James after the Lakers legend made history on Tuesday, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,388 points.