News Jack Harlow Stars in Doritos Super Bowl Ad With Missy Elliott / 02.08.2023

Are you ready?

Jack Harlow stars alongside Missy Elliott in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial to promote the brand’s new Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor, which will air during the big game on Sunday.

In the 90-second spot, titled “Jack’s New Angle,” Harlow finds his new inspiration in a triangle instrument. He quits rap to pursue his newfound love as “triangle fever” sweeps the nation, replacing the British pound and inspiring Jack’s own cologne.

At one point, Missy questions Jack’s new career choice. “You would quit rap for a triangle?” she asks, to which he responds, “I got to do me, Missy.”

Another legend, Elton John, also makes a surprise cameo, upstaging Harlow at an awards show.

“I’ve worked with Doritos in the past, and we thought the concept was fresh so we were into it,” Harlow told EW. “When I heard that there was a chance of Missy [being in it too], I really pushed for it to happen because she’s a hero of mine.”

Working with Missy was a dream come true for the 24-year-old rapper. “She’s so humble and completely down to earth and chill to talk to, so I enjoyed every second,” he added.

Next up, Harlow will make his feature-film debut in the upcoming reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, which arrives May 19 on Hulu.

“It was in the back of my head as a possibility,” Harlow says of his burgeoning acting career. “People always thought I had some sort of chops for pretending, for better or worse. So I’m going to keep doing this. We’ll see what happens.”