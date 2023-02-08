LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader

Rihanna, Drake, & Kendrick Lamar Celebrate LeBron James' Scoring Record

By Devin
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James made NBA history on Tuesday night, scoring his record-breaking 38,388th point.

The Los Angeles Lakers star became the all-time leading scorer in the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, surpassing the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 39 years.

“I would never ever in a million years dreamt this even better than what it is tonight,” a grateful LeBron said after Abdul-Jabbar passed him a basketball and shook his hand.

His family and friends including JAY-Z and Usher were on the court to witness King James’ historic night, while he received congratulatory messages from music’s greats including Rihanna, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar, who all paid tribute to the GOAT in a pre-taped video.

“I am so grateful to witness this moment in history,” said Rihanna. “Thank you for repping for all of us, keep striving for greatness always, and congratulations King James.”

Drake also had some fun while celebrating Bron Bron’s “legendary night.” He pretended that he was back in LeBron’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, but the green screen revealed that he was actually in the club.

“I lied to you. I’m actually still at the club in Miami, but definitely all the girls say congrats,” joked Drake, who also penned a note to his friend on his Instagram Story.

“Congratulations my brother @kingjames they probably will have something new to say tmrw but for now enjoy the praise which is like silence to us,” he wrote.

Kendrick also honored LeBron for his record-breaking achievement. “To see you with this type of accomplishment, it always give a confirmation of you can be great no matter where you come from,” he said.

On social media, the tributes poured in from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Bruno Mars, Future, and more.

