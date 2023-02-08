Drake attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Defense in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Suggests Drake May Be to Blame

By Devin
  /  02.08.2023

Lawyers for the men accused of murdering XXXTentacion have suggested that Drake had something to do with the late rapper’s killing.

Suspects Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly 2018 shooting outside a Florida motorcycle shop.

During opening statements of the trial on Tuesday, the defendants’ attorneys argued that there were others who had motives for killing the rapper including Drake.

“Before X died, he said, ‘If anybody kills me, it’s Drake,'” said Mauricio Padilla, Williams’ attorney. “Do you think sitting here years later, any detective has ever asked Drake or anybody like that? No.”

XXXTentacion once said on social media that if he ever ended up dead, Drake was the reason.

“IF ANYBODY TRIES TO KILL ME IT WAS @champagnepapi IM SNITCHING RN,” X wrote in an Instagram Story.

XXXTentacion

The two had a history of beef, with X accusing Drake of stealing his flow. “I’m not the first ni**a he bit, nor will i be the last, drake a pussy ni**a money don’t buy you respect,” X tweeted in February 2017, while claiming that Drake’s career was “almost over.”

Despite the far-fetched theory, prosecutors say the shooting was the result of a robbery gone wrong, and there is no evidence linking Drake to X’s murder.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018 when his BMW was cut off by an SUV. Two masked gunmen emerged and demanded his money before one shot him. They fled with $50,000 in cash that X had in a Louis Vuitton bag. The 20-year-old rapper died at the hospital shortly after.

If convicted of first-degree murder, all three suspects face life in prison. They are also charged with armed robbery. A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against the other three.

News
XXXTentaction
Drake
XXXTentacion

TRENDING
News

Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys Before Takeoff Tribute

The two reportedly had to be pulled apart.
By Devin
02.06.2023
News

Cardi B Tries to Break Up Fight Between Quavo and Offset at Grammys

A new video appears to confirm the backstage brawl.
By Devin
02.07.2023
Grammys

Quavo Performs Emotional Tribute to Takeoff at Grammys

Maverick City Music joined Quavo to perform “Without You.”
By Devin
02.05.2023
News

Offset Responds to Report of Alleged Fight With Quavo at Grammys

He took to Twitter to seemingly deny the physical altercation.
By Devin
02.06.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories