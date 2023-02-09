Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Daughter Iceland

By Devin
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane is a girl dad.

The rapper and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Gucci announced that Iceland Davis was born on Feb. 8, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.

He shared a photo of him kissing his wife in the hospital while gazing at their newborn daughter. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑,” Gucci wrote in his caption.

Keyshia also gushed over her baby girl. “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS💞2/8/23,” she said.

This is the second child for the couple, who also has a son, Ice Davis, who was born in December 2020.

In September, they shared a video announcing that they were expecting another baby.

“Yayyyyy! I’m so excited to be a big brother to my baby SISTER,” read a caption on Ice’s official Instagram page.

News
Gucci Mane

