Lizzo and SZA Team Up on 'Special' Remix / 02.09.2023

Fresh off her Grammy win for Record of the Year, Lizzo teams up with SZA on a new version of “Special.”

SZA kicks off the uplifting track with an empowering verse. “Woke up this morning to somebody judging me / No surprise they judging me,” she sings. “Don’t know who I’m supposed to be / I’m just acting up, I’m crass as f**k, and never saying sorry / Found out in the end that I can only do it for me.”

Lizzo brought out SZA to debut the song live during her sold-out L.A. show on her “Special Tour” last year, which can be seen on HBO’s “Lizzo: Live In Concert” special.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza,” Lizzo said following the Nov. 19 performance at the Forum.

Earlier this month, she debuted a superhero-themed video for “Special,” the latest single off her chart-topping album of the same name.

On Sunday, Lizzo performed “Special” at the Grammys and also took home the award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.”