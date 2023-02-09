Lizzo and SZA

Getty Images

Lizzo and SZA Team Up on 'Special' Remix

By Devin
  /  02.09.2023

Fresh off her Grammy win for Record of the Year, Lizzo teams up with SZA on a new version of “Special.”

SZA kicks off the uplifting track with an empowering verse. “Woke up this morning to somebody judging me / No surprise they judging me,” she sings. “Don’t know who I’m supposed to be / I’m just acting up, I’m crass as f**k, and never saying sorry / Found out in the end that I can only do it for me.”

Lizzo brought out SZA to debut the song live during her sold-out L.A. show on her “Special Tour” last year, which can be seen on HBO’s “Lizzo: Live In Concert” special.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza,” Lizzo said following the Nov. 19 performance at the Forum.

Earlier this month, she debuted a superhero-themed video for “Special,” the latest single off her chart-topping album of the same name.

On Sunday, Lizzo performed “Special” at the Grammys and also took home the award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.”

New Music
Lizzo
SZA

