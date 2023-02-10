Ice Cube visits the

Ice Cube Slams Billboard Over Greatest Rappers List

By Devin
  02.10.2023

Today was not a good day for Ice Cube.

The rap icon is not happy with Billboard over his placement on its list of the greatest rappers of all time. The N.W.A legend was ranked 18 out of the top 50, and he made his feelings known.

“I don’t f**k with Billboard or the editor,” he told TMZ while at LAX this week.


According to Cube, the outlet knows nothing about hip-hop and therefore has no authority. “Billboard ain’t hip-hop so their opinion don’t matter. Who gives a fu**k?” he said.

While his fellow Mount Westmore groupmates Snoop Dogg (No. 9) and E-40 (No. 41) made the cut, Too $hort was missing entirely. “It’s an irrelevant list. It’s like assholes, everybody got one and they all stink,” added Cube.

In its write-up, Billboard praised O’Shea Jackson for his ability to balance “tongue-in-cheek insights with feel-good storytelling,” calling his albums AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and Death Certificate among “rap’s most provocative works.”

Cube was ranked above his fellow N.W.A member Dr. Dre (No. 40), but below rappers like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. JAY-Z took top honors, while the top 5 included Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tupac Shakur, and Eminem.

See who else made the list here.

Ice Cube

