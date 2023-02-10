News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Trey Songz Responds to $25 Million Rape Lawsuit / 02.10.2023

Trey Songz is facing a $25 million lawsuit over a 2016 sexual assault accusation.

The suit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles and obtained by Rolling Stone, is connected to a previously-dismissed sexual battery lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe in February 2022 in which the woman claims the singer raped her.

She alleges that Trey invited her to a house party in L.A. on March 24, 2016, when he took her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex. That’s when she claims Trey threw her to the ground and anally raped her. She screamed in pain and tried fighting him off, but was overpowered.

After the alleged assault, she claims that her concerned Lyft driver noticed she was in distress and took her to a hospital, where a sexual assault exam was performed and the police were called.

Doe’s new suit also names Atlantic Records, Trey’s manager Kevin Liles, and his label 300 Entertainment as defendants, claiming the parties “are responsible in some manner” for the singer’s actions.

Amid the renewed accusations, Trey has seemingly responded. On Thursday, he shared an Instagram Story in which he called out the “lies.”

“Lies will never be the truth. No matter who chooses to believe such,” he wrote.

Doe originally sued Trey for $20 million, but the case was dismissed last November after Trey’s team argued her claim was past the statute of limitations.

The 38-year-old singer has faced numerous assault allegations in recent years. In August, authorities dropped a sexual assault investigation following an alleged incident that occurred at a Las Vegas hotel in November 2021. Most recently, he surrendered to NYPD after he was accused of punching two people at a bowling alley last year.