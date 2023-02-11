Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Ja Rule Rips Billboard After Being Left Off Top 50 Greatest Rappers List

By Devin
  /  02.11.2023

Ice Cube isn’t the only one taking issue with Billboard over its greatest rappers list.

Ja Rule is clapping back at the magazine after he was left off the top 50 list entirely. Taking to Twitter, the New York rap icon explained why he is deserving of a spot among greats like DMX, Missy Elliott, and LL Cool J.

“There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me,” Ja tweeted on Thursday. “@billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume.”

The “Always On Time” rapper, who has sold over 30 million records worldwide, also took his frustration to Instagram, demanding that Billboard puts some respect on his name.

“I’m what they call a POLARIZING figure,” he added. “You can love me or hate me but you will respect me… Men lie Women lie numbers don’t!!!”

On Saturday, Ja returned to Twitter with more smoke, this time accusing Billboard of deliberately leaving him off the list.

“This the last thing I’m gonna say about the list… I’m pissed cause this was not an oversight it’s statistically IMPOSSIBLE to comprise this list without me so my question to @billboard who records these stats is what went into the decision to leave me off??? Just curious…” he asked.

While Ja Rule didn’t make the top 50, Ice Cube did secure a spot at No. 18. However, he wasn’t happy with his top 20 placement.

“I don’t f**k with Billboard or the editor,” he told TMZ. “Billboard ain’t hip-hop so their opinion don’t matter. Who gives a fu**k?”

Billboard’s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time included Ja’s rival 50 Cent, who came in at No. 17. Eminem, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Nas, and Kendrick Lamar were among the top 10, while JAY-Z was crowned the GOAT.

News
Ja Rule

