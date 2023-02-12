Super Bowl Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Super Bowl Halftime Performance / 02.12.2023

Rihanna runs the Super Bowl.

Five years after her last performance, the pop icon returned to the stage—and even revealed her pregnancy—at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday. Dressed in a red jumpsuit zipped all the way below her navel, she opened her explosive 13-minute performance with “Bitch Better Have My Money” while perched on a levitating stage high above the field.

Accompanied by hundreds of dancers dressed in white, she delivered hit after hit including “Where Have You Been, “Only Girl in the World,” and “We Found Love.”

In her first performance since 2018, she continued with classics like “Rude Boy,” “Work,” and “Wild Thoughts.” She even served up a bit of “Cake” before segueing into her Unapologetic hit “Pour It Up.”

After powdering her face, the Fenty Beauty mogul continued with “Run This Town” and “Umbrella.” As fireworks lit up the night sky, she closed her stadium spectacular with “Diamonds” while levitating above the crowd.

“Thank you, Arizona,” she said.

It was hard not to wonder if Rihanna was with child. She flaunted her stomach with her unzipped jumpsuit and even rubbed her belly at one point, seemingly alluding to her pregnancy.

In an interview with the NFL Network conducted before Sunday’s show, she hinted that a surprise guest would join her on stage, which may very well have been her unborn child.

“I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure, we’ll see,” she told Nate Burleson.

Rihanna hints at a special guest during her #SuperBowl performance: “I’m thinking about bringing someone” pic.twitter.com/bYUwPKgfRa — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 12, 2023

Her rep later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is indeed pregnant with her second child.

In May, Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky, who proudly watched from the sidelines. He wasn’t the only one cheering her on. Her performance received praise from SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, and even Chris Brown.

Unfuckwittable* lol sorry I was in it — SZA (@sza) February 13, 2023