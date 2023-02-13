News Courtesy of McDonald’s Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Their Love in McDonald's Valentine's Day Campaign / 02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset are lovin’ it.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the superstar couple celebrates their love in a new ad for McDonald’s that aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl. The two joined other real-life couples while sharing their favorite Mickey D’s memories and traditions.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” said Cardi. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” added Offset. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

They are the first-ever celebrity duo to get their own meal at the fast-food chain. The Cardi B & Offset Meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants across the country starting tomorrow, Valentine’s Day.

Cardi’s meal consists of a cheeseburger, paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coke. Offset favors a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The meal will come packaged with a throwback Valentine’s Day card.

To celebrate their partnership, they sat down and dished on their favorite McDonald’s memories. “When I was younger, I always wanted a birthday in McDonald’s, but I feel like I really couldn’t afford it,” recalled Cardi. “My mom used to take me to McDonald’s [in Manhattan]… It made me really happy.”

They also questioned each other about their relationship including their nicknames for each other, what sauce they would be, and who said I love you first.

“A girl can never tell a man that she loves him first,” said Cardi. “I gotta see you love me first.”