News North West Reveals Drawing of Ice Spice / 02.13.2023

North West is sharing her love for Ice Spice with a new drawing.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 9-year-old daughter showed off her latest work of art, an homage to the “Munch” rapper. In a TikTok video, uploaded to her shared account with her mother, North documented the creative process, which started with her drawing Ice from a photo on her laptop.

At the end, she held up her penciled portrait to reveal the impressive finished product featuring a likeness of the rapper, complete with her signature curly hair.

She soundtracked it with “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” Ice’s collaboration with PinkPantheress. Ice was seemingly a fan of North’s drawing, reposting the video on her Instagram Story.

North is quite the talented artist and often displays her creations on social media. She previously painted an oil nature landscape, which was so impressive that it caused some to question whether she actually did it herself.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kim Kardashain said while defending her daughter against her critics. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

North West is not the only famous fan of Ice Spice. Lil Nas X recently linked up with the Bronx rapper after dressing up as her for Halloween last year.

“i’m the baddie friend she was talm bout,” Nas captioned the photos.