Pharrell Williams Named Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director / 02.14.2023

Pharrell Williams is in talks to become the next menswear designer for Louis Vuitton.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the 49-year-old hip-hop legend would take on the role previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

Abloh was the first Black American to be appointed in a head design position at a European luxury house. Pharrell would be the second.

Pharrell’s relationship with Louis Vuitton dates back to 2004 when he collaborated with then-creative director Marc Jacobs to design the iconic “Millionaire” sunglasses as well as a jewelry collection.

“Vuitton for me is a school,” Pharrell said in a 2008 interview while discussing his collaboration with Jacobs. “I’ve just learned a lot being here.”

A fashion icon in his own right, Pharrell has collaborated with brands including Chanel, Moncler, and Adidas, where he released his Humanrace line of clothes and shoes, including the NMD Hu sneakers. He also teamed up with Japanese designer Nigo to found streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club and sneaker brand Ice Cream.

While Louis Vuitton has yet to make an official announcement, that didn’t stop Pusha T from celebrating his friend and frequent collaborator.

“Yeah, look at my man…congrats my man,” he wrote next to a screenshot of the Wall Street Journal article.

“Let’s be clear… Like let’s be very clear… He’s always been first,” Pusha added alongside a photo of Pharrell posing with Vuitton trunks. “Timelines don’t lie right? Put a date on it… And this was after designing the shades…years after.”

The talks come as Louis Vuitton, part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group, continues its post-pandemic success. Back in 2018, it became the first $10 billion luxury brand and currently holds the largest stock-market valuation in Europe.

UPDATE: Louis Vuitton has officially announced Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will debut next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.