Playboi Carti Arrested for Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboi Carti was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, the physical altercation happened in December following an argument over a paternity test.

The woman told Georgia police that the “Magnolia” rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. She told cops that she thought she was going to die.

The woman had been in a relationship with Carti for two years and had been living with him since July 2022. She was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident on Dec. 20.

The woman attempted to confront Carti about the paternity test, which led to an argument and a physical attack. A witness reportedly tried to break up the fight as she ran to her car, where she claims Carti once again attacked her.

She says Carti attempted to pull her out of the car and cover her mouth while she tried to activate the vehicle’s SOS feature to call police. According to the police report, the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

Carti was arrested on Dec. 29 for felony aggravated assault and was released a day later.

His attorney claims his client is innocent and will be exonerated. “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” said Brian Steel.

Following the report, Iggy Azalea, who was previously engaged to Carti and has a son with him, seemingly reacted.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you. 🤷‍♀️,” she tweeted.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” she added.

In December 2020, Iggy claimed that Carti cheated on her while she was pregnant and that he was an absent father and missed their son’s first Christmas. The former couple shares a 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Onyx.

