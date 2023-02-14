News Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Usher Teases New Single 'GLU' With Lori Harvey Video / 02.14.2023

Usher is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day.

The R&B crooner sets the sexy mood with his new single “GLU.” On Tuesday, he shared a teaser of the seductive song and video starring Lori Harvey.

The steamy clip features close-up shots of the model holding roses and caressing her body while seated on a saddle as Usher provides the sultry soundtrack.

“I just love that GLU,” he sings in a falsetto.

It’s unclear when he plans to drop the full song. This marks Usher’s first single since 2019’s “Don’t Waste My Time” with Ella Mai. Back in September, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his second album My Way by releasing an expanded edition with three new tracks.

You can catch the R&B icon in Las Vegas as part of his “My Way” residency, which currently runs through July. He will also headline the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.